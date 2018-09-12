3 Annunci immobiliari: Case in vendita Via-volpiano, Torino

log in
MyCasa
I tuoi annunci e le tue ricerche sempre con te!
I tuoi annunci e le tue ricerche sempre con te!
Accedi con
Accedi
Sei nuovo su Casa.it?Registrati
VIA VOLPIANOBarriera Milano
- € 23.250
- 65
- 3
Tua da € 59/mese
TRILOCALE ZONA BARRIERA DI MILANO VIA VOLPIANO MQ 65 2 PIANO PREZZO BASE ASTA 23.250 INFO 3356254002-0112073674...Contatta
VIA VOLPIANOBarriera Milano
- € 110.000
- 115
- 6
Tua da € 280/mese
APPARTAMENTO RISTRUTTURATO CONPOSTO DA CUCINOTTO SOGGIORNO AMPIO INGRESSO, TRE CAMERE DA LETTO AMPIO...Contatta
VIA VOLPIANOBarriera Milano
- € 55.000
- 60
- 2
Tua da € 140/mese
vendesi bilocale totalmente ristrutturato composto da ingresso cucinotto, camera, bagno. Lo stabile è...Contatta